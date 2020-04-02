COVID-19: Contact tracing underway for Rocky flight

A QANTAS flight landing in Rockhampton last Tuesday has been published as a public health alert for contact tracing to COVID-19.

QF2356 left Brisbane for Rockhampton on March 24.

The close contact rows are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

Two Virgin flights travelling from Brisbane to Rockhampton on Tuesday, March 19 were also alerted over the weekend for contact tracing to COVID-19.

This alert follows yesterday's announcement from Queensland Health that Central Queensland had risen to a total of eight confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A statement released by Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service said of the two latest CQ cases that one was from Livingstone Shire and the other was "being managed outside Central Queensland".

"Further details about the location will not be provided publicly," the statement said.

Yesterday afternoon Queensland had 40 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases raising the state's overall tally to 781.

All travellers arriving from interstate from midnight Wednesday, March 25 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days, even if you have no symptoms.

All travellers arriving from overseas from midnight Monday, March 16 are also advised to self-quarantine for 14 days, even if you have no symptoms.

If you develop symptoms, call your GP or 13HEALTH on 13 43 25 84. For severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath at rest or difficulty breathing, dial 000.

Symptoms include fever, a cough, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.

Total confirmed cases to date

Cairns and Hinterland - 24

Central Queensland - 8

Central West - 0

Darling Downs - 37

Gold Coast - 148

Mackay - 7

Metro North - 216

Metro South - 188

North West - 0

South West - 0

Sunshine Coast - 79

Torres and Cape - 0

Townsville - 19

West Moreton - 37

Wide Bay - 18

Overseas - 0