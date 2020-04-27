Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nerang Soccer Club in action against Grange Thistle. Picture: Luke Sorensen
Nerang Soccer Club in action against Grange Thistle. Picture: Luke Sorensen
Soccer

COVID-19 fightback: Football back mid-July?

by Andrew Dawson
27th Apr 2020 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Football Brisbane has informed clubs of aspirations to start the season by mid-July following the COVID-19 crisis sporting shutdown.

In communications today, Football Brisbane stressed to clubs the season had been postponed, not cancelled, and that the organisation was working through three scenarios.

One of these would see the competition resume - or for some start - on the weekend of July 17-19 after the Queensland school holidays had been completed.

News of Football Brisbane's plans comes at a time when the NRL were preparing for a May 27 start, while community rugby was aiming for an early July start to its season in Queensland.

Football Brisbane were encouraged by comments from the Prime Minister Scott Morrison late last week that some community sport could be reviewed when restrictions were lifted as the year progresses.

Originally published as COVID-19 fightback: Football Brisbane back mid-July?

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus lockdowns soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How the Central Highlands observed Anzac Day

        premium_icon How the Central Highlands observed Anzac Day

        News Many residents took part in the ‘Light Up the Dawn’ initiative.

        There's a CQ millionaire on the loose after weekend lotto

        premium_icon There's a CQ millionaire on the loose after weekend lotto

        Breaking Someone in CQ has a $2 million lotto ticket they need to cash in.

        New floating crossing at the Emerald Botanic Gardens

        New floating crossing at the Emerald Botanic Gardens

        News The bridge is expected to be open to the public in May.

        Rural families urged to sign up for contact tracing app

        premium_icon Rural families urged to sign up for contact tracing app

        News The app will help protect lives by alerting people who may have been exposed to...