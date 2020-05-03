Menu
Roache has not made the trip with his teammates. AAP Image/David Rowland.
Rugby League

COVID-19 forces Warrior to stay behind

by Nick Walshaw
3rd May 2020 5:00 PM
Warriors player Nathaniel Roache is understood to have missed the club's hyped flight into Tamworth on Sunday morning, making him the first player to be stood down by rugby league's strict new COVID-19 guidelines.

After weeks of headlines surrounding the Warriors Australian arrival, Roache was kept at Roache woke up sick, did not go to the airport and has now been tested.

Reports are also suggesting David Fusitu'a delayed departure for personal reasons and will have to do his own quarantine upon arrival.

The Auckland-based club will arrive in the Australian country music capital this afternoon to begin 14 days in quarantine.

The NSW Government has given the team permission to begin training immediately..

Originally published as COVID-19 forces Warrior to stay behind

