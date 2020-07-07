Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Staff at a magistrates court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.
Staff at a magistrates court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.
Crime

COVID-19 scare at courthouse

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
7th Jul 2020 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF at Richlands Magistrates Court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.

The man allegedly told police prosecutors he was advised to self-isolate by medical professionals due to the threat of coronavirus.

He was moved to an isolated room at the courthouse.

The announcement led to frantic disinfecting of public areas at the Magistrates Court as police combed health records.

The man, who later returned to court wearing a face mask, adjourned his court matters to July 24.

Police checks confirmed there were no current isolation orders against the man.

Originally published as COVID-19 scare at local Brisbane courthouse

coronavirus court health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QME back for 2020: What you need to know

        premium_icon QME back for 2020: What you need to know

        Business First line-up of industry speakers for QME 2020 in Mackay.

        NAMED: 40+ people to front Emerald court

        premium_icon NAMED: 40+ people to front Emerald court

        News See the full list of people appearing in Emerald Magistrates Court today.

        ‘A kick in the guts’: Cruel blow for sacked CQ miner

        premium_icon ‘A kick in the guts’: Cruel blow for sacked CQ miner

        Employment Labour hire worker, 64, says his treatment at mine was ‘deadset wrong’.

        Coal price pain compounded by China tension: Economist

        premium_icon Coal price pain compounded by China tension: Economist

        Business How Aus-China tensions could impact country’s recovery.