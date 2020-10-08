Menu
More than a dozen travelling show workers who have been in COVID-ravaged Victoria have been sent packing after they were busted in Mackay.
Virus scare: Showies found in Qld after Victoria visit

by Greg Stolz
8th Oct 2020 1:41 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM
Fourteen travelling show workers who visited COVID -ravaged Victoria have been busted in Mackay, Health Minister Steven Miles has revealed.  

A Showfest crew also visited Rockhampton recently.  

Mr Miles said the 'show support staff' had been immediately ordered to leave Queensland and police were involved.  

He said all 14 had tested negative for COVID-19.  

"The police ... quarantined them while they were tested and now they've asked them to return to outside of Queensland," he said.  

"The police will investigate and that's a matter for police to look into.  

"But I think what this underlines is that our systems are very effective at identifying where people have travelled inappropriately."  

Mr Miles said the show workers may have been granted essential worker permits had they worked with Queensland Health authorities.  

He said the show would go ahead but without the rides.

More to come.

Originally published as COVID-19 scare: Showies busted after Victoria visit

