Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CONFIRMED: A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the West Moreton region, which includes the Lockyer and Somerset regions as well as Ipswich.
CONFIRMED: A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the West Moreton region, which includes the Lockyer and Somerset regions as well as Ipswich.
Health

COVID-19: Third case confirmed in West Moreton region

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Mar 2020 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed a third person in the region is being treated for Coronavirus.

It comes as the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises from 78 to 94.

The patient is being managed by the West Moreton Public Health Unit, which covers most of the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions as well as Ipswich.

READ MORE: Two coronavirus cases confirmed in region

READ MORE: Gatton doctors' surgery responds to coronavirus rumours

READ MORE: COVID-19 to change Lockyer grocery store opening hours

The patient is among 16 new cases confirmed in Queensland.

Queensland Health has not yet confirmed the age and gender of the new patient nor which hospitals the three West Moreton Public Health Unit patients are being managed in.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland health west moreton west moreton health
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council urges residents to phone, not come in person

        Council urges residents to phone, not come in person

        News Council offices will operate normally, but residents have been asked to use the phone where possible.

        New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        premium_icon New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        Politics A new date has been flagged if polling day is postponed

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        Health Aussies are being warned to prepare for the "long haul"

        ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        premium_icon ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        News Doctors fielding so many aggressive demands for COVID-19 tests