COVID breach: Police say drunk NSW woman tried to flee RBT

Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski during a press conference in Red Chamber at Queensland Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Kapernick

UPDATE 12.20PM: A Tweed Heads woman allegedly tried to flee police after being pulled over on an RBT in Mackay.

The woman, aged 50, was illegally in the region after she breached the terms of her Border X-Pass pass which allows border-zone residents into Queensland's designated border bubble without quarantining.



A Queensland Police spokesman said police alleged the woman refused to comply with requirements of the RBT and was arrested about 9.30pm Monday when officers attempted to intercepted the vehicle on Bucasia Esplanade.

"The female driver started her car and tried to drive away before police managed to stop her," the spokesman said.

She will face Mackay Magistrates Court on September 15 charged with two counts of failing to provide a specimen of breath and obstruct police and one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

She was issued an on-the-spot fine for breaching the Chief Health Officer's Public Health Border Direction and is subject to mandatory quarantine conditions.

Police confirmed the woman tested negative to coronavirus.

UPDATE: THE woman who was quarantined after breaking Queensland's COVID restrictions was pulled over at Bucasia Esplanade.

Queensland Police confirmed the woman was stopped by officers for a random breath test on Monday night.

The Daily Mercury has contacted QLD Health for comment.

It is not clear if the woman has been tested for coronavirus.

INITIAL: A PERSON has been fined and quarantined in Mackay for breaching COVID restrictions after travelling to the region.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the person was intercepted at a random breath test in the last 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Annette Dew

He said they breached the terms of their Border X-Pass pass.

Border-zone residents living on the perimeter of Queensland and New South Wales can cross the border for any purpose and not quarantine with this pass but must remain in the designated bubble zone.

"That person for their trouble has been issued with an on-the-spot fine and also placed into quarantine," he said.

"People should realise that we will be relentless in pursuing investigations into anyone who does not comply with the Chief Health Officer's directions - particularly those who do it in a manner that will put our community at risk."

There has been one new case of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours - connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

This brings the state's number of active cases to 18.

Mr Gollschewski said 3412 vehicles were intercepted across the state in the past 24 hours with 107 turned around and 455 put into quarantine.

78 border related on the spot fines have been issued.