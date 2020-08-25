COVID positive cases visited university, TAFE, nail bar

QUEENSLAND Health has updated its health alert in relation to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

There are now 10 cases linked to the cluster, with authorities revealing several new places where positive cases have visited while infectious.

In Ipswich, this includes two Springfield service stations, Officeworks in Ipswich, 7-Eleven Springfield, a cafe at the University of Southern Queensland's Springfield campus and Orion shopping centre in Springfield.

Orion management said in a statement the positive case visited the Orion Nail Bar on Friday.

Queensland recorded one new case yesterday; a woman who is related to a worker at the Wacol facility.

Anyone who has been to the below locations at these times should monitor their health and get tested immediately if they develop even the mildest of symptoms.

Even if you were tested in relation to the local cluster at the end of July, get tested again if you have symptoms.

You must isolate while you are awaiting your results and while you have symptoms.

New locations added in Ipswich include:

IPSWICH

August 19: Officeworks (between 11-11.10am)

SPRINGFIELD

August 16: 7-Eleven service station (between 12.10-12.15pm)

August 18: United Fuels (between 6.05-6.12pm)

August 19: 7-Eleven (between 7.30-7.35pm)

August 20: TAFE (between 9.30am-3pm)

August 20: USQ campus cafe (between 12.05-12.13pm)

August 21: Orion shopping centre (between 4.15-5pm)

For a full list of locations, visit here.

