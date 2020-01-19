Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been hurt in a crash caused by a cow wandering onto the Burnett Highway.
A woman has been hurt in a crash caused by a cow wandering onto the Burnett Highway.
News

Cow causes serious highway crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
19th Jan 2020 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARK-COLOURED cow created chaos at Tansey on Friday night when it wandered into the path of oncoming traffic, causing a two-car crash.

Police said the cow stepped out into the path of a northbound Toyota LandCruiser towing a caravan on the Burnett Highway just before 8pm.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

* Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

The LandCruiser struck the cow, pushing it into the path of a car headed south on the highway.

Ambulance generic.
Ambulance generic.

The second car suffered "major damage" when it hit the cow, and the vehicle's passenger - a woman in her 30s - struck her head and suffered chest injuries including seatbelt bruising.

She was taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

The cow's fate is unknown.

burnett highway cow crash gympie region highway crash south burnett
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: School holiday movie night

        premium_icon PHOTOS: School holiday movie night

        News Families made their way to Emerald for a free screening of Aladdin.

        Please, no more death on our roads or in our mines

        premium_icon Please, no more death on our roads or in our mines

        Opinion State Government and mines need to pull their fingers out; get answers sooner and...

        Man spends $1700 on stolen fuel card

        premium_icon Man spends $1700 on stolen fuel card

        Crime The Central Queensland miner nicked the fuel card from his stepdad in anger.

        How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        premium_icon How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        News The new child care subsidy was supposed to take pressure off parents