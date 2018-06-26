Menu
Login
Cows on the road are a daily danger on the Northern Rivers.
Cows on the road are a daily danger on the Northern Rivers. Susanna Freymark
News

Cow killed in crash: Police warning to farmers, drivers

26th Jun 2018 10:10 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM

POLICE have urged farmers to ensure their livestock are secure after a cow died following a crash.

Richmond Police District officers and other emergency services were called to Wyrallah Road near Woodburn after a car struck a cow last night.

The car was destroyed but the young driver was uninjured.

Police attended to euthanise the badly injured cow.

"Farmers, please ensure your fences are intact and the gates are shut," the Richmond Police District posted on Facebook.

"Drivers, when on our country roads at night use extra caution.

"A black cow can seem almost invisible at night until it is too late."

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Drones take to skies to educate farmers

    Drones take to skies to educate farmers

    News Drones will take to the skies at this year's AgGrow Emerald Field Days.

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    News Learn about what fresh produce is available locally.

    Lifting cattle fertility

    Lifting cattle fertility

    News Field Days educate graziers on beef reproduction.

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    News Timomatic is ready to set it off at the Irish Village next month.

    Local Partners