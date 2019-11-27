Coward puncher jailed for knocking victim out

Kyle Cameron-Peck has been jailed for a coward punch that knocked his victim unconscious at a Coast hotel.

A 21-YEAR-OLD man has been jailed for a coward punch that knocked his victim unconscious at a Coast tavern.

Kyle Jamie C Cameron-Peck had been kicked out of CBX in Caloundra when he punched an unsuspecting man at the doors of the premises in the early hours of August 25.

He fled the scene as witnesses rushed to the victim's aid and called an ambulance.

The victim suffered a cut lip, a gash to the back of his head and a fractured ankle.

"The fact that more significant injuries or perhaps a tragedy hasn't occurred is through sheer good luck as opposed to management," police prosecutor Brendan Newman said.

"This victim hit the ground, hit the ground hard and was knocked out."

CCTV footage of the incident was played before the court.

Cameron-Peck, from Golden Beach, had a two-page history including convictions for public nuisance, assault and obstructing police.

Sergeant Newman said an impact statement from the victim outlined depression and isolation he felt as a result of the incident.

The court heard $2775 was sought in compensation for work the victim missed.

Lawyer Rod Morgan said Cameron-Peck's relationship with the mother of his two daughters had ended a week before the coward punch.

"Mr Cameron-Peck had been with some friends, he had been drinking and perhaps as a result of the break-up of his relationship he had been drinking way too heavily and was intoxicated," Mr Morgan said.

At Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday Cameron-Peck pleaded guilty to assaults occasioning bodily harm, obstructing a police officer and refused entry to licensed premises.

Mr Morgan told the court Cameron-Peck was unemployed and living with his mother.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said a sentence needed to deter Cameron-Peck and the general public from behaving this way in the future.

"You are lucky you didn't kill him," Mr Stjernqvist said.

Cameron-Peck was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment to serve three months.

He was ordered to pay his victim $2000 in compensation.

He hugged his family before being taken into custody from the courtroom.