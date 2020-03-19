Cowboys coach sees silver lining to no crowds

North Queensland Cowboys coach Paul Green said there could be some benefits to playing with no crowd. Picture: Alix Sweeney

RUGBY league may be enduring one of its most confusing periods, but it is business as usual for Paul Green.

The Cowboys will take on the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs to eerie silence, with all crowds locked out of NRL clashes for the foreseeable future.

So often the crowd can act as a motivator for players, their cries of support a catalyst pumping adrenaline through the athletes on the field.

But Green said even without a vocal crowd that adrenaline should still be present.

That inspiration influence, he said, should come from the battle each player had with the man opposite them.

While the Cowboys coach admitted the situation would "be a bit weird" he hinted there could be some benefits to come from it.

"I think it's one less distraction which sometimes can be a good thing," Green said.

"Sometimes you get the feeling some refs can be a little swayed by home crowds … but that won't be the case for us.

"It might be easier for the refs to ref (and) for our guys hopefully it will make it easy just to concentrate on who's opposite them because we won't have the distraction of the crowd and the noise."

After last week's loss to the Brisbane Broncos Green lamented his side's lapses in defence the key point in their downfall.

While there were new combinations throughout the backline linking up for the first time, the Cowboys were still able to attack freely for much of the contest.

As Green said, 21 points should typically be enough to win a game of football.

But despite winning the battle for territory they missed double the amount of tackles as their state rivals in the southeast.

However the North Queensland mentor said these numbers were deceiving.

There was no doubt they needed to be better, Green said, but the number of misses was more a matter of being poor in chunks of the match rather than throughout.

"If you look at that and think they were poor across the board it wasn't really the case, but when we were bad we were really bad," he said.

"I think just on two of those tries alone that probably accounted for a third of those missed tackles.

"There's a little bit in that, it's not just the individual tackling it's a little bit of concentration and staying in the moment."