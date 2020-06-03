Cowboys re-sign star duo for beyond 2020

THE Cowboys have re-signed two of their biggest talents beyond the 2020 season.

Premiership-winning winger Kyle Feldt has inked a four-year extension, which runs through the end of the 2024 season, and Wright has signed a one-year extension, running through until the end of the 2021 season.

Feldt, 28, made his NRL debut in Round 21 of the 2013 season and has gone on to make 117 appearances over the course of eight seasons.

Feldt scored the most famous try in Cowboys' history to level the scores after the fulltime siren in the 2015 grand final against the Broncos. He also appeared in the 2017 decider against Melbourne.

The Townsville product sits sixth on the Cowboys' all-time try scorers list with 75 and needs just four more to pass Antonio Winterstein to move into the top five.

"Our club was set up for players like Kyle Feldt," Cowboys Director of Football Peter Parr said.

"He was born and raised in Townsville, came through our junior system, was part of our under 20s program and has gone on to forge a great career in the NRL.

"Now with a new four-year deal it all but ensures he will play his whole career with the Cowboys, which is wonderful for him and wonderful for the club."

Proserpine Brahmans junior Wright joined the Cowboys in 2017 after a two-season stint in the under 20s with the Gold Coast Titans.

Wright made his NRL debut in Round 24 of the 2017 season and has made 18 top grade appearances in total, including 14 in the 2019 campaign, which saw him claim the club's Rookie of the Year.

The 24-year-old scored the final ever try at 1300SMILES Stadium in a victory over the Bulldogs last season.

"Wrighty spent a couple of years at the Gold Coast, but we were able to bring him home and he's been a great contributor since he's been at the club," Parr said.

"There is no doubt his best football is in front of him, he's learnt what it takes to cut it at NRL level and he's a player we have some very high expectations for over the next couple of seasons."

Originally published as Cowboys re-sign star duo for beyond 2020