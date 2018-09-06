Cowboys to lock horns

Shane Kenny is among the title hopefuls heading to the Comet Rodeo.

THE Comet Benefit Rodeo is set to be a thrilling competition with some of the nation's best cowgirls and cowboys to battle it out for top honours on Saturday.

Emerald cowboys Shane Kenny and Campbell Hodson will be among those chasing a win with the duo locked in a tussle for the Australian Professional Rodeo Association team roping header pro tour title.

Kenny holds a narrow lead over Hodson and they are both well ahead of the next two on the team roping standings; Victoria rider Terry Evison and Charters Towers cowboy Darcy Kesch.

Kesch won two junior titles in the APRA last year and is making the most of his first season in open competition.

In the team roping heeler standings, Clay Bush has an unbeatable lead over Queensland rider Liam Davison and Victorian star Aaron Bookluck.

Mitch Eastwell is among the main hopes in the rope and tie event.

The Comet event, and a rodeo in Mt Hunter in New South Wales which will also be staged Saturday, are the final rodeos of the season.

Organisers of the Comet Rodeo have received 193 nominations for the charity event and a large crowd is expected.

The top 15 competitors in all eight APRA events will qualify for the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals in October.

Riders will qualify as individuals and then the top 15 headers and top 15 heelers will form their own teams.

The riders with the most prizemoney will have the advantage in the finals as prizemoney won during the season will count towards rider's tallies at the national finals.

The Comet Rodeo will host a canteen and bar throughout the event this weekend with entertainment until late.

All action will take place at the Comet Showgrounds on Saturday with timed events from 11am and the main event to commence at 6pm.