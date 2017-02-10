CQ Ag Services recognised

LOCAL CRT business, CQ Ag Services Emerald, has made it to the final round of judging for the coveted CRT 2016 Queensland and Northern Territory Business of the Year Award.

Queensland and Northern Territory CRT State Manager, Sharon Dew, said CRT was impressed with the leadership they had shown in cropping and their constant drive for business improvement, highlighted by their recent external upgrade.

"CQ Ag Service has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs of the locals. The professional way the business is run, support for their staff, suppliers and fellow CRT businesses is outstanding,” Ms Dew said.

Rural Operations Divisional Manager Tim Rees, said the nomination was a great honour.

"Being nominated for this award reflects CQ Ag Services focus on the needs of farmers and local community,” he said.

CQ Ag Service Manager and Senior Agronomist Darren Young, said he and the CQ Ag Services team at Emerald were delighted to have reached the finals for the Queensland CRT award.

"It is a great honour to be acknowledged for the way we run our business. We see ourselves not only as part of the community but as a partner with our customers. Our team are to be congratulated on the very high level of commitment they show day in and day out, being nominated as one of the six state finalists is a great compliment to the team's dedication. The competition between the CRTs across Queensland is a very tight so this is great news,” Mr Yong said.

"Our focus has always been to be experts on our region, the advice we give is specific to the unique challenges of farming here. The extensive range of services and resources we can provide as a CRT business means we can help our clients with everything from rural merchandise to insurance, but we never stop learning.”

Ruralco Executive General Manager Greg O'Neil responsible for the CRT network, said CQ Ag Service showed what the CRT network could achieve for their customers, local community and their wider region.

"This business has consistently drawn praise from customers, suppliers and people living in their area. They are highly regarded in Queensland by their fellow CRT members. Known as a leader in agronomy and professional advice, their standards encapsulate the CRT brand. At the heart of their strength is their loyal customer base, built through their years of outstanding service. The culture and leadership is exceptional, they are deserving finalists for this award,” Mr O'Neil said.

The Queensland winner will be announced on 11 February. The Queensland winner will go on to represent Queensland for the National CRT 2016 Business of the Year Award also to be announced on 11 February 2017.