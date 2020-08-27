Menu
Kimberley Wallace from Morgan Motors in Emerald, has been announced as a finalist in the Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of The Year category of the 2020 Queensland Training Awards.
CQ apprentice through to final round of prestigious awards

Kristen Booth
27th Aug 2020 5:04 PM
AN EMERALD apprentice has been named a finalist in this year’s Queensland Training Awards.

Kimberley Wallace, from Morgan Motors in Emerald, has been announced as a finalist in the Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of The Year category.

Ms Wallace, who recently completed her parts interpreting apprenticeship, won the Motor Trades Association (MTA) Queensland Apprentice of the Year in 2019.

Kimberley Wallace won the Motor Trades Association Queensland Apprentice of the Year in 2019.
Group chief executive of MTA Queensland, Dr Brett Dale, said the team was thrilled to see Ms Wallace go through to the final round of the awards.

“We believe Kimberley is deserving of this achievement, having shown enormous dedication to her studies, and 100 per cent in her final examination results, one of only three students of the MTA Institute to have achieved such heights,” Mr Dale said.

The Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of The Year Award is awarded to an apprentice who has recently completed or is due to complete an apprenticeship in Queensland and who has shown outstanding achievements in their training.

Winners will be announced on Friday, September 11.

