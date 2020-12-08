CQ artist ‘chuffed’ to have artwork displayed at gardens

Emerald artist Derek Hedgcock has been selected to create a piece of artwork to be installed in the Emerald Botanic Gardens as part of a $20,000 council project.

AN EMERALD artist has designed an artwork that celebrates the resilience of the Central Highlands and will be displayed at a public place for the community to see.

Derek Hedgcock’s piece ‘We Can’t Fly! But … We’re Telling You’, was recently selected via a public vote to be installed in the Emerald Botanic Gardens as part of a $20,000 council project.

Artists living in the region were invited to take part in an expressions of interest process for the project and the final choice came down to Mr Hedgcock’s proposal and one from Michelle Gray.

More than 700 community members voted for their favourite piece, with Mr Hedgcock’s proposal coming out on top.

“I’m a bit chuffed really,” Mr Hedgcock said.

“It’s quite an honour to be chosen and I feel grateful to have had this opportunity.”

Mr Hedgcock, who lives in Emerald, said his artwork was designed with the iconic John Williamson song ‘Old Man Emu’ in mind.

“Like the line in the song, this piece celebrates our people’s capacity to overcome and circumvent life’s challenges and obstacles,” he said.

“It reflects the spirit of success this community collectively has.”

A preview of the community artwork designed by Derek Hedgcock, 'We Can't Fly! But … We're Telling You'.

Featuring a plumage of the native Australian birds trailed by a kangaroo, the steel artwork will be located behind the Federation Pillars and Yarn Pit on the eastern side of the gardens.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said council often talked about infrastructure projects or sports and recreation initiatives, so it was refreshing to see a project that supported the arts and cultural community, particularly after the austerity of 2020.

“The decision to invest in the artwork has a couple of important benefits,” he said.

“It will stimulate cultural tourism by adding another high-quality piece of public artwork to the Emerald Botanic Gardens but, most importantly, it supports a local artist like Mr Hedgcock.

“As a community, we are very fortunate to have many great artists in the region who are proud and passionate — projects like this support their talent and encourage those coming behind them.”

Mr Hedgcock will create the piece in his workshop over the next few months, with it to be placed into its new home in the first half of 2021.