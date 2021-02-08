CQ bridge closing for repair works caused in truck fire

The Mike McArthur Bridge, north of Comet, will be closed for repair works between February 13 and 23. Photo: Chris Ison

The bridge at Riley’s Crossing Rd is expected to be closed for 10 days in February while repair works are carried out.

Isaac Regional Council and Central Highlands Regional Council advised motorists the Mike McArthur Bridge, north of Comet, would be closed between February 13 and 23, weather permitting.

The closure will allow critical repair work to be carried out following a truck fire incident that caused damage to the bridge.

Repairs include removing damaged kerb and deck units from the southern span of the bridge and replacing them with suitably designed alternative units.

Both councils apologise for the inconvenience caused and ask motorists to obey all traffic and speed controls.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and seek an alternate route if necessary.