CQ bull rider’s shot at sporting history

Aaron Kleier at the PBR Australia Airlie Beach Invitational, where he moved into top spot on the rankings. Picture: Laura Thomas

CLERMONT’S Aaron Kleier will chase a piece of national sporting history this weekend.

The 22 year old is looking to become the first rider in league history to win the PBR Australia championship in three consecutive seasons.

He will be among 22 riders contesting the PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour grand finals in Townsville on Friday and Saturday.

Kleier goes into the finals ranked number one after leapfrogging New South Welshman Lachlan Richardson in the last regular season event at Airlie Beach last weekend.

He went into the tour stop 22.5 points behind Richardson but got off to an ideal start, tying for a Round 1 win after covering Bucksnort (Peter Wallace) for 85.5 points.

Kleier then rode POA Fully Locked & Loaded (Dittmann Bucking Bulls) for an event-best 89 points in the championship round.

He pocketed $2405.40 and netted 78.5 points to go 56 clear of Richardson.

A consistent performer, Kleier won four PBR events in 2020, as well as notching nine additional top 10 finishes.

Going 19-for-32, he covered 59.37 per cent of Australia’s rankest bovine athletes.

Richardson, who is chasing his first PBR Australia championship, scored three event wins and had six top 10 efforts.

Going 17-for-29, he converted on 58.62 per cent of his draws.

The 22 qualifiers for the finals are:

Aaron Kleier (Clermont, Queensland)

Lachlan Richardson (Gresford, New South Wales)

Jake Curr (Mount Isa, Queensland)

Kurt Shephard (Mareeba, Queensland)

Sam Woodall (Heywood, Victoria)

Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland)

Lane Mellers (Mundubbera, Queensland)

Bailey Woodard (Dingo, Queensland)

Jackson Gray (Barcaldine, Queensland)

Ty Thomson (Mount Walker, Queensland)

Mitchel Paton (Nebo, Queensland)

Jay Borghero (Beaudesert, Queensland)

Braydon Wellby (Townsville, Queensland)

Kelsey Pavlou (Toora, Victoria)

Lawson Nobbs (Moura, Queensland)

Brendan Buckholz (Bundaberg, Queensland)

Joseph Down (Warrnambool, Victoria)

Caiden Sandilands (Rockhampton, Queensland)

Lachlan Slade (Tamworth, New South Wales)

Brody Woodard (Dingo, Queensland)

Cody Heffernan (Singleton, New South Wales)

Rohan Markham (Ravenshoe, Queensland)