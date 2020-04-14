CQ Catholic schools offer fee help

FEE RELIEF: Anyone requiring more information should get in touch with their school principal.

FAMILIES of children enrolled in Central Queensland Catholic schools may receive financial aid because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rockhampton Catholic Education today wrote to families advising that those facing financial hardship have access to tuition fee relief.

Catholic Education diocesan director Leesa Jeffcoat said the program, to come into effect next term, was intended to alleviate anxiety about the payment of school fees.

“Those families in our Catholic schools facing tough financial circumstances are very much front of mind for us at this time, and we hope these relief measures we have announced will provide practical assistance to families under genuine financial stress,” Miss Jeffcoat said.

Under the diocese’s guidelines, people who presents their school with a government health concession card or shows that they receive Job Seeker payments or the Farm Household allowance will not pay tuition fees.

Nor will carer, disability, and mobility card holders.

Others may speak with their school principal to organise a fee concession.

Miss Jeffcoat said that despite the circumstances, Catholic Education remained committed to affordable education.

“Our policy has always been that no child would be denied access to a Catholic Education because of genuine financial stress and we remain committed to this policy” she said.

“To assist us in providing fee relief for those suffering financial hardship, we ask that families who have secure and ongoing employment continue to pay fees in full and on time.

Those requiring more information were asked to speak with their school administration.

The arrangement will be reviewed later in Term 2.