Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FEE RELIEF: Anyone requiring more information should get in touch with their school principal.
FEE RELIEF: Anyone requiring more information should get in touch with their school principal.
News

CQ Catholic schools offer fee help

Timothy Cox
14th Apr 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMILIES of children enrolled in Central Queensland Catholic schools may receive financial aid because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rockhampton Catholic Education today wrote to families advising that those facing financial hardship have access to tuition fee relief.

Catholic Education diocesan director Leesa Jeffcoat said the program, to come into effect next term, was intended to alleviate anxiety about the payment of school fees.

“Those families in our Catholic schools facing tough financial circumstances are very much front of mind for us at this time, and we hope these relief measures we have announced will provide practical assistance to families under genuine financial stress,” Miss Jeffcoat said.

Under the diocese’s guidelines, people who presents their school with a government health concession card or shows that they receive Job Seeker payments or the Farm Household allowance will not pay tuition fees.

Nor will carer, disability, and mobility card holders.

Others may speak with their school principal to organise a fee concession.

Miss Jeffcoat said that despite the circumstances, Catholic Education remained committed to affordable education.

“Our policy has always been that no child would be denied access to a Catholic Education because of genuine financial stress and we remain committed to this policy” she said.

“To assist us in providing fee relief for those suffering financial hardship, we ask that families who have secure and ongoing employment continue to pay fees in full and on time.

Those requiring more information were asked to speak with their school administration.

The arrangement will be reviewed later in Term 2.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Sharon Strzelecki is back

      Sharon Strzelecki is back
      • 14th Apr 2020 3:44 PM

      Top Stories

        Generous donation funds emergency relief items

        premium_icon Generous donation funds emergency relief items

        News Organisations relying on community support to ensure the continuation of vital services.

        CQUni gives students a financial hand

        premium_icon CQUni gives students a financial hand

        News A one-off grant went to more than 400 Queensland students.

        CQ teenager dies after quad bike crash

        premium_icon CQ teenager dies after quad bike crash

        News DETAILS have been revealed about the death of a CQ teenager after she crashed her...

        NAMED: A list of people facing Emerald court

        premium_icon NAMED: A list of people facing Emerald court

        News More than 10 people will front Emerald’s Magistrate Court on a range of different...