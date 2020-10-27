CQ cattle property manager caught driving after smoking meth

Matthew Ross Shambler pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 27, 2020, to driving while a relevant drug was present in saliva, while being the holder of a probationary licence and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

A 25-YEAR-OLD cattle property manager made an “unfortunate” decision to drive after smoking meth.

Matthew Ross Shambler manages a cattle property near Springsure, owned by his elderly grandmother, Emerald Magistrates Court heard on October 27.

On August 3 he was driving to Emerald to purchase groceries and machinery parts when he was intercepted about 1.30pm at Gindie by police patrolling Fairbairn Dam Rd.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Shambler returned a positive roadside drug test, with further tests revealing the presence of methylamphetamine.

At the time, Shambler was the holder of a probationary licence.

Shambler admitted to police he had something in the vehicle and on inspection, officers located a glass pipe in a blue glasses case, which he used to smoke meth the previous morning, the court heard.

Solicitor Rhett Peters said his client’s grandmother relied on him heavily to pick up supplies, as she preferred not to drive.

Mr Peters said Shambler had an unimpressive traffic history and was convicted 12 months prior for an offence of driving with a relevant drug in saliva after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Magistrate Robert Walker said it was unfortunate Shambler’s responsibilities to his elderly grandmother and cattle property weren’t at the front of his mind when making the decision to drive, soon after smoking meth and just a year after a similar conviction.

For possessing utensils he was ordered to a four month good behaviour bond. The conviction was not recorded.

For driving with a relevant drug in saliva, he was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months. The conviction was recorded.