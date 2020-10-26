CQ Centurions perfectly placed after opening round

CQ Centurions Brent Hartley (back) and brother Lachlan react to a close call in Saturday’s 50-over game against Mackay-Whitsunday. Photo: Jann Houley

THE CQ Centurions open team is sitting first after the opening round of the North Queensland Championships were played at the weekend.

The Jason Wells-coached outfit took on Mackay-Whitsunday in two games - an 50-over game on Saturday and a T20 on Sunday at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

CQ scored a convincing win in the opening game before Sunday’s game was abandoned early in the second innings due to bad weather, meaning the teams shared the points.

Teams are awarded four points for a win, as well as for runs made and wickets taken.

CQ finished the weekend with 8.68 points to sit atop the ladder, with North Queensland in second, Far North in third and Mackay in fourth.

Wells said it was a good start for his team, which he believes can take the crown this year.

“We’re pleased with that,” he said.

“We’re on top of the table and that’s where you want to be to give yourself the best chance going into the second weekend.

CQ Centurions vice-captain Joe McGahan took three wickets in the team’s win over Mackay-Whitsunday on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

“We’ll play Far North and North Queensland in Mackay in a fortnight and they both look like they have very strong sides.

“We’ll needed to be better than this weekend, we’ll need to improve, but we’ve spoken about the various things we need to work on and that’s what we’ll be focusing on for the next two weeks.”

Wells had stressed the importance of a first-up win and CQ delivered it with a solid performance on Saturday.

They dismissed Mackay for 147 in the 48th over, with Joe McGahan and Steven Porta both taking three wickets apiece.

Mackay-Whitsunday's Jason Butterworth takes strike against the CQ Centurions on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

In reply, CQ made the runs in 42 overs, with Porta again featuring, top-scoring with 66.

CQ batted first on Sunday, making 6/134 from 20 overs. Skipper Sam Lowry made 38 and Lachlan Hartley made 31.

Mackay were 1/23 when the game was abandoned in the fourth over.

Wells said the weekend was “at times, a little bit up and down”.

“Bowling-wise and fielding-wise for the entire weekend, I thought we were excellent,” he said.

“We batted particularly well at times on Saturday but, in saying that, we also had a few issues with shot selection that made the run chase a bit more difficult than it probably should have been but that’s something for us to work on as a group moving forward,” he said.