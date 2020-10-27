CQ community kindy recognised for innovative education

C & K Middlemount Community Childcare Centre won an individual award at the 2020 C & K Innovation in Curriculum Awards for its centre-wide commitment to continuous improvement and engaged in critical reflection, ongoing professional learning and research.

A MIDDLEMOUNT community childcare centre was one of five Central Queensland centres recognised as part of the inaugural 2020 C & K Innovation in Curriculum Awards.

C & K Middlemount Community Childcare Centre took out an individual award at the annual awards ceremony in September.

C & K Middlemount director Jackie Bulst said it was incredible for such a small centre to be recognised.

“The award meant so much to the educators because it made them feel valued and recognised,” she said.

“It’s hard to feel that way when we live so far away from any other C & K services.

“As the service director I was (and still am) so proud of the team that I work alongside every day, because I have the pleasure of witnessing greatness and passion that the educators provide to the children and families in our care, so having that recognised by an outside source was one of the best feelings I have had being in this job.”

The annual C & K awards ceremony recognises the outstanding work that educators do to provide quality education and care throughout the services.

The Middlemount centre was recognised for how as a service, it is using creative thinking to support the planning, programming and reflecting for educators and how the wider community contributes to the longevity and decision making of the service.

“In 2019, it was identified that educators were struggling to access frequently used documents due to the limited internet access with where were are geographically located,” Ms Bulst said.

“With the support and guidance of educators within the service an ‘Educators Information Book’ was created to form a quick reference guide for educators on the go.

“This allowed educators to access information regarding the C & K Curriculum, C & K’s Birth to 3 approach, National Quality Standards and the Early years Learning Framework without having to use the internet.”

Ms Bulst said it was a huge achievement for the entire community.

“It felt very surreal to have won this award, especially because we are a regional service,” Ms Bulst said.

“For a regional centre like Middlemount where our nearest town is 1.5 hours away we do not have access to a lot of resources or other services to rely on for support, so we need to be innovative and where possible make changes to ensure that we are ‘keeping up’ with the metro services.

“This award was not just a great achievement for the service but also the families, children and community member who are involved in the service.”

The C & K Excellence and Innovation Awards form part of the Queensland Early Education and Care Conference.

The awards recognise C & K people and services that work collaboratively, are innovative and creative with their programs.

Five winners were selected for each region (Metro and North Coast, Central and North Queensland and South Coast and West), which were presented over three nights in September.