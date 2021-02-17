CQ company reveals secret to 40 years of business success

The Farm and Garden's team of sales, parts and servicing staff.

Rockhampton agriculture and construction machinery dealership Farm and Garden Products is celebrating a remarkable milestone in the store’s history this year, celebrating 40 years in business.

The business started out as a small family-owned store on Alma St in South Rockhampton in 1981, stocking Homelite power equipment.

Since then, it has grown into one of the largest and most renowned garden, construction and agriculture dealers in the Central Queensland region.

Dealer principal Tony Patterson said the business’ longstanding reputation for quality products and exceptional service was the secret to its success.

“The original owners Garry and Rita Keleher prided themselves on making sure that all of the product displays were presented to the highest standard and that customers were given the best possible service”, he said.

“Fast forward 40 years and we’re proud to stock the largest range of quality brands in the business while maintaining our reputation for good old-fashioned service and after sales support.”

Original owners Garry and Rita Keleher at the store's second location on the corner of Yaamba Rd and Main St.

Originally specialising in mowers, chainsaws and garden equipment, as well as parts and servicing, Farm and Garden became an official Husqvarna dealer in 1982.

Just a few years later it outgrew the store and moved to a larger site on the corner of Yaamba Rd and Main St.

“This really helped the business take off as it gave them more room and promotion opportunities to passing traffic,” Mr Patterson said.

The addition of Polaris to the Farm and Garden brand repertoire in 1991 prompted an expansion into a much larger variety of products in order to better service the needs of the local agricultural and construction industries.

“After becoming the local Polaris dealer 30 years ago and seeing how consistently popular the sales were, the owners saw an opportunity to start selling bigger machinery like tractors and loaders,” Mr Patterson said.

“That’s how we ended up getting brands like New Holland, Goldacres, Kanga and Digga on board”.

The business’ ever-expanding product range was eventually in need of a new home, which prompted the move further up the road to the current premises next to the Redhill Homemaker Centre.

Farm and Garden has grown into one of the largest and most renowned garden, construction and agriculture dealers in the Central Queensland region.

In 2017 Garry and Rita handed over the reins to new local owners, Rohan Seemungal-Dass and Billy-Joe Siddins, who together with Tony Patterson, have continued to grow the business with the addition of Bobcat construction equipment in 2019 and the PFG Group (Versatile, Deutz Fahr, Kioti, McHale, Vicon and Kverneland) in 2020.

Realising the need for Farm and Garden’s extensive agricultural product range to be more accessible to industries in the Central Highlands, the business expanded to Emerald in 2018 with the opening of its partner store Farm and Construction Products.

“By having two stores in such central locations, we’re able to service the entire CQ community from Yeppoon to Clermont and south to Biloela,” Mr Patterson said.

“We’re proud to have been such an integral part of our local community for the past 40 years and look forward to continuing this reputation and service for years to come.”