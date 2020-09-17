Menu
The constable will face court in Rockhampton in September
CQ constable faces court for alleged computer hacking

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2020 12:11 PM
A 25-year-old male constable from Central Region who had previously been stood down has been issued a Notice to Appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 29 for an offence of computer hacking.

The case was previously slated to take place in Mackay.

The officer was subject of an investigation in relation to allegations of inappropriately accessing and releasing confidential information.

The Queensland Police Service said, "In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/corporatedocs/reportsPublications/other/Documents/QPS-ESC-Integrity-Framework.pdf

Information about compliments and complaints can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/online/ComplimentsandComplaints.htm

