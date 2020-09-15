Menu
A Mackay police officer is facing allegations of computer hacking and misuse.
Crime

CQ cop stood down over alleged computer hacking

Janessa Ekert
15th Sep 2020 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
A MACKAY region police officer will front court this month following allegations of computer hacking.

The senior constable has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The officer is being investigated over allegations of unprofessional conduct and unauthorised access of confidential information and has been issued a notice to appear for computer hacking and misuse.

The case will come before Mackay Magistrates Court on September 28.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement read.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

