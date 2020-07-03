CQ council to reduce street sizes to save millions

Council encouraging Blackwater resident’s to have their say on proposed road upgrades.

Council encouraging Blackwater resident’s to have their say on proposed road upgrades.

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council has proposed reducing the size of several Blackwater streets to save close to $3 million.

Before the works are carried out, residents can have their say on the proposed changes to seven of the town’s streets.

“These streets are getting old and tired, so are in need of major rehabilitation work to improve the road surface and drainage,” General Manager Infrastructure and Utilities Gerhard Joubert said.

“However, as we were assessing these roads, we also found they are far wider than they need to be for the number of cars that use them.”

Mr Joubert said as part of the works, council have proposed to reduce the streets from four lanes to two, with a 13-metre-wide grassed median strip.

“By narrowing these streets, we will save around $2.9 million during the reconstruction and another $842,000 in ongoing maintenance costs,” he said.

“More importantly than that, it will also help to improve safety on these roads – forcing motorists to slow down and be more aware of pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles.”

Mr Joubert said based on current and forecast traffic patterns the narrower roads would still provide the same level of service.

“Before we forge ahead with these plans, we of course want to check in with the Blackwater community about the proposed changes,” he said.

Residents and business owners can give their feedback via the online survey on council’s Have Your Say Central Highlands website from July 6-30 or attend the Blackwater Community Reference Group meeting as a visitor on July 30.