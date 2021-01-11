CQ couple snap up coastal home with stunning views

A three-storey coastal home with stunning ocean views has sold for $870,260.

The home at 3 Grace Ct, Yeppoon, settled last month through Yeppoon Real Estate.

Director and sales specialist at Yeppoon Real Estate Claudia Coren said the home was very popular before it sold, with a lot of enquiries coming from out of town.

Ms Coren said most of the enquiries were coming from professional people moving to the area with families who were looking for a family home under the million-dollar price tag but still wanted something “quite spectacular”.

She said the buyers were a couple from Moranbah looking for a “sea change”.

“They are absolutely rapt,” she said.

“They moved in on Christmas Eve so they could have Christmas in their new home.”

The home boasted five bedrooms and three bathrooms over three-storeys, as well as a stunning “master chef” kitchen with granite waterfall edge benchtops and pool.

Located close to the heart of Yeppoon CBD, the home also had the bonus of two garages, which called fit up to five vehicles.

Ms Coren said their agency had been seeing an influx of enquiries and demand from buyers wanting to purchase in the area.

She said a lot of enquiries were coming from people living outside of the area, and not just in north or south Queensland.

“People living in Victoria are trying to move up here as well,” she said.

“People that typically caravan here throughout previous years have decided they want to make Queensland home post COVID-19.

“We are seeing lots of demand and predict this will continue for 2021 which will cause a price increase.”

