CQ couple splash $1.79M on beachfront home with killer views

A BEACHFRONT home with unparalleled ocean and city views at Rosslyn has sold for $1.79 million.

The home at 24 Rosslyn St settled last week through Ray White – Yeppoon.

Ray White – Yeppoon sales consultant Russell Breach said he had about 50 inquiries in six weeks, with about 20 inspections with qualified buyers.

Mr Breach said interested buyers ranged from all over Australia, as well as Hong Kong and America.

He said it was a couple from Clermont who ended up purchasing the home.

SOLD: 24 Rosslyn St, Rosslyn, settled last week for $1.79 million. Picture: Contributed

He said they were planning to use the property as a holiday home in the short term and would eventually retire on the Capricorn Coast.

The home was described as offering ‘beachfront resort living’ with spectacular water, beach and city views.

It featured four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large lounge room and open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

Also featured on the 1722sq m block was an in-ground pool complemented by a very expansive resort-style covered patio with outdoor kitchen, spa and direct beach access.

Mr Breach said there was a high demand for beachfront properties on the Capricorn Coast.

“Beachfront is your premium property – we all want to live on the water and listen to the waves at night,” he said.

“We just happen to be in a market at the moment where buyers are coming in to purchase these types of properties.

“The market is very strong. It’s great to be able to tell a seller what he wants to hear.

“A lot of stuff is being sold before it hits the market. It’s probably one of the strongest markets I have seen in the past 18 years of working in the industry.”

