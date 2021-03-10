Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Andrew Benjamin Wilms, 43, pleaded guilty on March 10 to driving under the influence of liquor.
Andrew Benjamin Wilms, 43, pleaded guilty on March 10 to driving under the influence of liquor.
Crime

CQ crane operator taints clean record after drink driving

Kristen Booth
10th Mar 2021 3:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Central Queensland crane operator tainted his clean traffic history at 43 years old after being caught high range drink driving.

Andrew Benjamin Wilms pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 10, to driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Wilms was intercepted by police on Capricorn Street, Clermont, at 1.30am on February 20.

After returning a positive roadside breath test, Wilms recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of .162, more than three times the legal limit.

Solicitor Brooke Winter said his client was extremely remorseful and embarrassed of his actions and was apologetic to the people of Clermont.

Mr Winter said Wilms had since completed a road safety education program which allowed him to understand the dangers of his actions.

Magistrate Robert Walker took into account Wilms’ clean traffic record, employment and the fact he was working with a medical practitioner to mitigate his issues, which included the recent death of his mother.

Wilms was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Due to his lack of traffic history, Mr Walker exercised his discretion to not record the conviction.

andrew benjamin wilms clermont crime clermont magistrates court drink driver high range drink driving
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Tragic reality of Qld’s motorcycle death toll

        Premium Content Revealed: Tragic reality of Qld’s motorcycle death toll

        News Motorcyclists account for almost half of the deaths on Queensland roads so far this year, with the state’s peak motoring body suggesting one reason behind the grim...

        Emerald District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Emerald District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Emerald on March 10

        Mackay tradie handed prison term over ‘greedy’ side hustle

        Premium Content Mackay tradie handed prison term over ‘greedy’ side hustle

        Crime 38 year old was employed full-time while invoicing for outside jobs

        Qld launches $2m show of force to lure tourists

        Premium Content Qld launches $2m show of force to lure tourists

        Travel COVID safety pitch part of ‘aggressive’ new $2m Qld tourism campaign