CQ cricket club wins national award

EMERALD Brothers Cricket Club has been crowned Queensland Good Sports Club of the Year at the national Good Sports Awards in Canberra.

Good Sports clubs from across the country were today honoured at Parliament House for their commitment to building healthy and inclusive environments, where members look out for one another around alcohol and tobacco management, safe transport, healthy eating, mental health and positive spectator behaviour.

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club was named Queensland Good Sports Club of the Year for inspiring positive change and building a healthy, family-friendly club. It receives $500 for its achievement.

Secretary Lyn Brown said joining the Good Sports program had been hugely beneficial for the regional club.

“Emerald Brothers are a bunch of cricket tragics, passionate about our sport, but equally if not more passionate about our club. We call it our ‘Brothers Family’,” Ms Brown said.

“We joined Good Sports because we were wanting to implement no smoking policies and also saw the benefits of policies for when we serve alcohol at senior games.

“One of the biggest boons has been the focus on healthy eating and hydration which is so important in our summer sport, where the thermometer often rises above 40 degrees,” Ms Brown said.

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club has reached the highest level of the Good Sports program, implementing policies around alcohol management, tobacco and safe transport. It is also committed to providing a positive and supportive environment for junior players and promoting healthy food and drinks.

Minister for Youth and Sport Richard Colbeck represented the Australian Government at the Awards.

He praised the winners and finalists calling them community champions.

“All of the Good Sports Awards finalists should feel incredibly proud of their efforts in

building strong, welcoming and healthy environments,” Mr Colbeck said.

“Sporting clubs are the beating heart of many communities.

“Clubs that role-model healthy behaviours play an important role in reducing and preventing harms from alcohol and other drugs.”

In Queensland, the core Good Sports program is federally funded by the Australian

Government. Good Sports Healthy Eating is funded by the Department of Health

Queensland.

Good Sports is Australia’s largest and longest-running health initiative in community

sport.

“The Good Sports team is proudly working with almost 10,000 community sporting clubs

across Australia and more than 1000 clubs in Queensland,” Alcohol and Drug

Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Dr Erin Lalor AM said.

“The free program encourages systemic changes in club culture to promote long-term

positive health outcomes,” Dr Lalor said.

Good Sports is proven to reduce risking drinking at participating clubs by 37% and has

seen a reduction of alcohol-related accidents among Good Sports club members and

supporters by 42%.

You can find the full list of this year’s Good Sports Awards winners and finalists on the

Good Sports website: https://goodsports.com.au/awards/.