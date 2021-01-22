CQ cricket feast: Three days, 40 teams, seven venues

The stage is set for the 2021 Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival, which will be played at seven venues this weekend.

The stage is set for the 2021 Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival, which will be played at seven venues this weekend.

It’s her first time as convenor and Carrie Bennet could not be happier with how the 2021 Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival has come together.

Forty cricket teams – 36 men’s and four women’s – will take part in the three-day carnival, which starts on Saturday and will be played at seven venues across Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

The carnival has been running since the 1950s and has become a sporting tradition for many of the players.

“We’ve had an awesome response, every division is full,” Bennet said.

READ: Rocky’s Country Carnival a family affair for this team

READ: Mother-daughter help team claim first women’s title

“With the Goldfield Ashes being cancelled up north, we’ve also managed to pick up a few teams from that.

“Everyone’s really looking forward to it; they just want to get out there and play.”

Bennet said the men’s competition was split into four turf and five concrete divisions.

All turf division teams and those in first division concrete play 40-over matches; the others 25-over matches.

The women will play T20s with their matches under lights at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Saturday and Sunday nights.

As well as RCG, games will be played at Keppel Sands, Cawarral, Juds Park, Kalka Shades, Victoria Park and Gracemere.

The action starts at 9am Saturday and Sunday and 8am Monday. The women’s games are at 5.30pm.

More stories

Game on: Rocky rivalry to light up cricket grounds

What CQ cricket star was so happy to hear at Rocky clinic