CQ dad granted $10k bail after ‘brutal’ assault allegations

Police sent out alerts during the Moranbah assault investigation asking for information about this Holden Commodore utility.

A Moranbah businessman has been granted bail, with strict orders not to return to the small Central Queensland mining town.

David Rawiri Edwards, the owner of Treespec CQ, was released on Supreme Court bail on December 16, after being remanded in custody by Magistrate Robert Walker on December 11.

A $10,000 cash surety bond was paid in Moranbah for his release, about six weeks after he was arrested and charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Strict conditions were issued to Edwards, including a condition not to enter or approach Moranbah unless appearing in court, the surrender of his passport and orders to report to Yeppoon police on Mondays and Fridays.

Edwards was arrested in October following ongoing investigations into the alleged attack on Justin Karl Herlihy, 47, on September 30.

It was alleged Mr Edwards acted with a co-offender, who allegedly held Mr Herlihy on the ground in a shed at Mr Edwards’s Moranbah property on September 30.

At the first appearance on November 2, Magistrate Robert Walker said Mr Edwards allegedly took a metre-long black metal bar and struck the victim in the shin area before striking in other areas including his head, face and arms.

Mr Herlihy was allegedly left in his own car outside his mother’s house on Mills Ave before being flown to Mackay with life threatening injuries and extensive broken bones.

Criminal lawyer Andrew Hanlon, of Potts Lawyers, appeared on behalf of Edwards via phone conference at Moranbah Magistrates Court on January 14.

Mr Hanlon said he received a bundle of material late last year including the brief of evidence.

While he had gone through that information, he said there was further material outstanding, and he was also seeking for some recordings to be transcribed.

The case was adjourned to Moranbah Magistrates Court on February 11 to allow time for further materials to be received.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said the supreme court bail would continue until the next appearance.