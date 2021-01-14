Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police sent out alerts during the Moranbah assault investigation asking for information about this Holden Commodore utility.
Police sent out alerts during the Moranbah assault investigation asking for information about this Holden Commodore utility.
Crime

CQ dad granted $10k bail after ‘brutal’ assault allegations

Kristen Booth
14th Jan 2021 2:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Moranbah businessman has been granted bail, with strict orders not to return to the small Central Queensland mining town.

David Rawiri Edwards, the owner of Treespec CQ, was released on Supreme Court bail on December 16, after being remanded in custody by Magistrate Robert Walker on December 11.

A $10,000 cash surety bond was paid in Moranbah for his release, about six weeks after he was arrested and charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Strict conditions were issued to Edwards, including a condition not to enter or approach Moranbah unless appearing in court, the surrender of his passport and orders to report to Yeppoon police on Mondays and Fridays.

Edwards was arrested in October following ongoing investigations into the alleged attack on Justin Karl Herlihy, 47, on September 30.

It was alleged Mr Edwards acted with a co-offender, who allegedly held Mr Herlihy on the ground in a shed at Mr Edwards’s Moranbah property on September 30.

At the first appearance on November 2, Magistrate Robert Walker said Mr Edwards allegedly took a metre-long black metal bar and struck the victim in the shin area before striking in other areas including his head, face and arms.

Mr Herlihy was allegedly left in his own car outside his mother’s house on Mills Ave before being flown to Mackay with life threatening injuries and extensive broken bones.

Criminal lawyer Andrew Hanlon, of Potts Lawyers, appeared on behalf of Edwards via phone conference at Moranbah Magistrates Court on January 14.

Mr Hanlon said he received a bundle of material late last year including the brief of evidence.

While he had gone through that information, he said there was further material outstanding, and he was also seeking for some recordings to be transcribed.

The case was adjourned to Moranbah Magistrates Court on February 11 to allow time for further materials to be received.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said the supreme court bail would continue until the next appearance.

brutal attack david rawiri edwards gbh charges moranbah magistrates court moranbah police
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Every Isaac Australia Day award nominee

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Every Isaac Australia Day award nominee

        Community MAYOR: ‘The awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our local champions’

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer

        Deadly summer as drowning figures say more work is needed

        Premium Content Deadly summer as drowning figures say more work is needed

        News It is not like the movies, with flailing arms splashing the water and gurgled cries...