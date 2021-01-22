Menu
A Dysart man has been charged over multiple hit and run traffic crashes on Christmas Day, 2020.
CQ driver charged over Christmas Day hit and run incidents

Kristen Booth
22nd Jan 2021 1:00 PM
A Dysart man has been charged after allegedly driving over a mailbox and crashing into a fence while drink driving on Christmas Day.

The 31 year old allegedly left a Beresford Cres address in a vehicle while under the influence of liquor after becoming involved in a dispute with the occupants.

Police allege he deliberately reversed over the mailbox at the Dysart address, before driving back over it and speeding off.

The damaged fence on Hannah Cres, Dysart.
The man allegedly lost control of the vehicle on Hannah Cres, crashed into a fence and fled the scene.

He then allegedly lost control again on Spring Cres and crashed into a parked car, which was pushed into the carport of a dwelling, causing significant structural damage.

The man left the scene again.

The offending vehicle was located parked in a shed of a nearby property a short time later.

The Dysart man has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected and two counts of failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash.

The man was issued a notice to appear at the Mackay Magistrates Court on February 24.

His driver’s licence was immediately suspended.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt would like to thank the members of the public that assisted with the investigation.

