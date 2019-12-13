Menu
ACHIEVEMENT: Five Anglo American team members achieved their deputy certificates this week.
Business

CQ engineer the first woman in Qld to earn explosion skill

Staff reporters
13th Dec 2019 4:50 AM
MORANBAH engineer Sarah Coughlan from Anglo American's Grosvenor mine has become the first woman in Queensland to hold a deputy's certificate of competency.

Mine deputies control activities in one or more explosion risk zones in underground coal mining.

Four other team members also achieved their deputy certificates this week.

Anglo metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson said the company was committed to supporting the next generation of mining industry leaders.

"We're very proud to have five newly qualified deputies in our ranks, including Queensland's first female deputy, Sarah Coughlan," Mr Mitchelson said.

"Deputies perform a critical role in our underground mines, and this is part of our program to support the development of coal mining competencies within the business."

STATE FIRST: Sarah Coughlan from Grosvenor mine becomes Queensland's first female deputy
Ms Coughlan was first introduced to the mining industry through the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy during her high school years at Nanango State High.

From there, she studied mining engineering at university and then began work as a graduate mining engineer with Anglo American.

Ms Coughlan said she knew she wanted to work underground shortly after starting her mining career.

"There has been a group of us working towards our certificate of competency over the past four years and we've all supported each other through the process," she said.

"I'm glad to have had this development opportunity and am really looking forward to taking on additional responsibilities as I build my career in underground mining."

Mackay Daily Mercury

