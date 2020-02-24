Menu
AWARD FINALIST: Elisha Parker co-founded cattle advertising website Cattlesales.
CQ woman up for $10K award

Timothy Cox
24th Feb 2020 9:41 AM
CLERMONT woman Elisha Parker could win a $10,000 grant for her online cattle-advertising website.

The co-founder of cattle advertising website Cattlesales, Ms Parker is one of four Queensland finalists for the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.

She said her website was designed to connect people across the country.

"Cattlesales is an online marketing platform for people selling and buying livestock," she said.

"We recognised that people didn't have a place to advertise before a sale and there was an ever-increasing use of Facebook, instead of the industry having a central platform.

"It's a time-saving tool and is great for sourcing cattle. We've have excellent feedback."

 

Elisha Parker.
If Ms Parker wins the award, she plans to expand Cattlesales to offer interactive catalogue hosting for stud stock bull, female, and special sales and auctions, aimed at boosting the Australian cattle industry nationwide.

"Our website's custom-built and coded," Ms Parker said. "We want to add a whole other service to what we already offer.

"The award would go straight towards starting that process."

Finalists must pitch their projects and participate in panel interviews in Brisbane on March 24.

At a ceremony the next day, a winner will be announced and awarded a $10,000 Westpac bursary and professional development opportunities to assist in implementing her project.

The annual AgriFutures Rural Women's Award is open to all women working in agribusiness in rural and regional communities and aims to support and inspire the next generation of female leaders in agriculture.

