CQ frocks up for mental health awareness

CHARITY GALA: Jake Kennedy and Fiona James with Shane Webcke at the 2018 Elders Clermont Charity Gala.

TWO international sporting stars are making their way to the Central Highlands to encourage residents and raise awareness of mental health.

Shane Webcke and Andrew Symonds will be the guest speakers at the 2020 Elder’s ‘Give It’ charity gala at Clermont.

Elders Clermont Sales support officer Fiona James said Webcke attended the last event in 2018 and was a major hit on the night.

“It’s very special to have two people of such high status coming to Clermont,” she said.

“Things like this don’t come around very often.”

Funds raised from the black-tie event will go straight to Beyond Blue, a not-for-profit that provides mental health support to Australians.

Elders Clermont have decided to hold the biennial event to allow their clients and community a chance to gather together and take their minds off the “tough times”.

“It’s a great chance to give back to a community that supports us so well and to know that these actions can go a long way to saving someone’s life is very important,” Ms James said.

“Because we are in a remote community, we want to show our community that there is help out there.

“These dry times affect the whole community, so anything we can do to reduce the stigma around mental health is a plus for Clermont, and it’s a great night supporting a great cause.”

Ms James said it would be a relaxed and fun night that would allow community members to let their hair down and enjoy themselves while listening to live music and playing games.

Guests will have a chance to win a signed 2015 premiership winning Cowboys jersey, a fishing charter, two nights away at Great Keppel and more in a charity auction on the night.

The Elders ‘Give It’ charity gala will be held from 5.30pm on February 22 at the Clermont Civic Centre.

Tickets can be purchased for $100 per person or $900 for a table of ten, and include a drink on arrival and a three course meal throughout the evening.

Tickets are available at Elders Clermont by calling 4983 1388 or through Eventbrite.