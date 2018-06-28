CQ gains lead in lifestyle quest

BATTLE ON: Kylie Marsh and Paul Bell have registered in the 16-week challenge to help slap down the Mackay challengers in a battle of the bulge.

CENTRAL Queensland healthcare workers are one week down in a 16-week community-wide health challenge and are already seeing fabulous results.

After being challenged by Mackay, CQ Health staff from across the region have been encouraging the rest of the community to register in the lifestyle challenge and help slap down the Mackay challengers in a battle of the bulge.

As of this week, Central Queensland currently has 328 participants, a weight loss of 7.8kg, 10.5cm waist girth loss, and 25,810,374 steps walked. That's 5.4kg ahead of Mackay's current 2.4kg weight loss for the region.

Chairman of the Central Queensland Hospital Board Paul Bell said his reason for joining was a personal one.

"When I hoped on the scales and found out I weighed 108.7kg, that's the heaviest I have been,” he said.

"I am overweight and I do need to do this for my health.

"I also want to have fun with my grandkids and participate in tourism exercises you might do with your family or wife.”

In the last four weeks, Mr Bell has currently lost 3.3kg and is 15.4kg away from his 90kg weight goal.

"It's all about eating properly and good exercise,” he said.

"I just want to live longer, live healthier and have fun while I am doing it. I can't do that while I am overweight.”

Since starting the 16-week challenge, Mr Bell has "slammed the plate size” and joined Emerald Parkrun.

"There is no excuse for us to say there is nothing that can be done about weight when you look at the beautiful parks and various fitness groups around the Central Highlands,” he said.

"No one has an excuse to not take part in this challenge and contribute to a better healthier society.”

Emerald Hospital General Ward Nurse Unit Manager Kylie Marsh shares a similar goal, to get fit and healthy.

"The older you get, the slower things move, and now that I have grandkids I just want to keep up with them,” she said.

"I have cut down my plate size and exercise a few times a week, which I find really good for your mental health.

"I would like to be an example for kids to show them part of life is to be fit and healthy.

"We have a great community here in Emerald and we need to beat Mackay fair and square.”

The lifestyle challenge will run for another 15 weeks until October. Central Queenslanders can still sign up today by visiting www.10000steps.org.au.