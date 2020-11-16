Menu
Clermont’s Janet Appleton was awarded the Best Overall Garden as part of Isaac Regional Council's first ever Dig It, Isaac! competition.
CQ green thumbs awarded for their treasured gardens

Kristen Booth
16th Nov 2020 3:38 PM
A CLERMONT green thumb has won the very first Dig It, Isaac! gardening competition.

Janet Appleton took out the Best Overall Garden category and took home $1000 with her gorgeous floral display.

Six gardens across Clermont, Moranbah and Middlemount have been recognised through the competition, encouraging Isaac residents to get back to basics by starting a new garden or completing a project that’s been sitting on the to-do list.

Best edible garden winner Wayne and Karen Pidgeon, Clermont.
Isaac region Mayor Anne Baker, who was on the judging panel, said the six winners would share in prizes totalling $3700 with the prize money to be injected back into local Isaac businesses.

“Congratulations to Janet Appleton for winning the best overall garden section with her jaw-dropping, colour popping garden oasis,” she said.

“As the major prize winner, Janet walks away with $1000 to spend at local businesses through our Shop Isaac program.”

Mrs Baker said it was great to see so many locals, businesses and residents, getting involved.

“A huge thank you to everyone for taking part in this competition,” she said.

“We received nearly 45 entries with six winners named which is a fantastic outcome given it’s the first regional competition Council has run.

Best drought resistant garden winner Lorraine Tonkin, Moranbah.
“I would like to acknowledge the amazing support from our local sponsors. We could not have done this without your incredible help.”

Mrs Baker said council was planning on turning the competition into an annual event for communities.

Dig It, Isaac! garden winners:

  • Best overall garden sponsored by High Country Mitre 10, Moranbah – Janet Appleton, Clermont
  • Best edible garden sponsored by Home Timber and Hardware, Dysart – Wayne and Karen Pidgeon, Clermont
  • Best drought resistant garden sponsored by Clermont Agencies – Lorraine Tonkin, Moranbah
  • Best grown from seeds garden sponsored by Isaac Regional Council – Jodie Crawter, Middlemount
  • Best potted garden sponsored by Glenden Hardware and Rural – Ruby Madden, Moranbah
  • Best school, kindy or daycare garden sponsored by Middlemount Rural Traders – C&K Clermont Kindergarten
