CQ gym and restaurant announce permanent closures

Two Central Queensland businesses have announced closures this week, including one at Central Highlands Marketplace. Photo: file

Two Central Queensland businesses have announced permanent closure this week, one just hours before the closure took place.

Moranbah’s Snap Fitness branch closed at 12.01am on Thursday, March 11 due to the abandonment of lease.

It was understood members and the branch manager were caught off guard, being notified just hours before via email.

“Regrettably, we are writing to inform you that the current tenant of Snap Fitness Moranbah has abandoned their lease and as such, the club will be permanently closed as of 12.01am, Thursday, 11th March,” Lift Brands Australia and New Zealand CEO Adrian Furminger wrote in a letter to clients.

“We would like to thank you for your support of Moranbah and Snap Fitness, we definitely look forward to reopening once more in the future to continue serving the Moranbah community.

“We certainly apologise for the inconvenience this causes and to those who continue your membership at an alternative club, thank you for that continued support, for those who do not, best wishes for your future health and fitness goals.”

Members were notified that ongoing direct debits had ceased although they had the option to continue the membership at Mackay-based clubs.

While it’s suggested the club may reopen in the future, an Emerald takeaway restaurant is closing for good on Friday.

Subway at Central Highlands Marketplace publicly announced the “regretful” closure via a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 9.

Management explained the closure was due to an expiring lease and personal reasons, not because of the pandemic.

“We thank you for your patronage, friendships and fun times over the past nine years,” the post read.

“We also thank our wonderful staff that have spent time with us during that time.”

The store is expected to close for the last time at 1.30pm.

Customers are encouraged to head in store and farewell the team, with a free cookie with any purchase.

Alternatively, customers can continue to visit the Subway store on Egerton Street.