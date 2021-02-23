Menu
CQ highway to close as bushfire burns

Pam McKay
23rd Feb 2021 3:10 PM
The Dawson Highway will close Tuesday afternoon as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews battle a bushfire next to Joe’s Plain Reserve, Orion.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time, and firefighters are working to contain it with aerial assistance.

The Dawson Hwy near the Staircase Range Lookout will be closed for about one hour from 3pm Tuesday to allow for backburning.

This will generate a lot of smoke in the area, and motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions.

Nearby residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

myPolice Central Highlands has provided a suggested detour for motorists travelling from Emerald. Left on to Arcturus Rd before Springsure, follow to Orion Ten Chain Rd which comes to the Dawson Hwy about halfway between Springsure and Rolleston.

This road is mostly bitumen sealed but there are sections of unsealed road, suitable for 2WD and 4WD light vehicles but not for heavy vehicles.

