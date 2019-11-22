Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emerald's Maraboon Tavern.
Emerald's Maraboon Tavern.
News

CQ holds one of Queenslands best pubs

Kristen Booth
20th Nov 2019 5:00 PM

TWO Central Queensland venues have been recognised as some of the best country pubs across the state.

Emerald’s Maraboon Tavern and Barcaldine’s Shakespeare Hotel have been highly recommended to visitors who are looking to head to the region, through the Qantas-compiled list of top Queensland pubs.

The two Central Queensland pubs were among a list of 21 across the state, including The Court House Hotel, Port Douglas, and The Imperial Hotel, Eumundi.

Maraboon Tavern general manager Matt Michael said, as a venue, they were honoured to be recognised out of the hundreds of pubs across Queensland.

“It’s an outstanding achievement,” he said.

“It really goes to show the quality of the establishment we have here.

“The staff put in a huge effort whenever they are at work, and its paid off.

“We’ve had some big redevelopments here recently and the facilities here are certainly deserving of acknowledgment.”

Mr Michael said it ultimately came down to the support of the community that allowed them to continue to grow as a business.

The Maraboon Tavern is currently expanding and inviting new applicants to join the team.

Mr Michael said they were looking for staff older than 18 years of age to work in the bar, kitchen, front of house and in the gaming room.

Send expressions of interest to Mr Michael by email to general.manager@maraboontavern.com.au or drop of your application at the hotel.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hard work and community the pillars of success

        premium_icon Hard work and community the pillars of success

        News David Nunn of High Risk Solutions travelled over oceans to get his Queensland scaffolding company up and running.

        More refugees headed for regions

        premium_icon More refugees headed for regions

        News Plan to push more refugees outside of the big cities

        Albo’s big power plan for Queensland

        premium_icon Albo’s big power plan for Queensland

        News More money for NBN, high speed rail, and a “clean energy economy”

        Grim warning from family torn apart: 'This is all it took'

        premium_icon Grim warning from family torn apart: 'This is all it took'

        News In a single moment, their perfect world came crashing down