Qantaslink plane landing in Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Travel

CQ impact as Qantaslink makes sweeping changes to routes

Melanie Plane
19th Mar 2020 2:28 PM
FLIGHT schedules between Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald and Brisbane are under review as Qantaslink announces sweeping changes to its network amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Qantas Group today revealed a revised mainline network schedule, with many Central Queensland ports impacted.

The changes are set to come into effect from late March.

Brisbane to Bundaberg flights will drop back to 12 return services per week, Hamiton Island and Hervey Bay will drop back to seven return services per week to Brisbane, as will Longreach via Barcaldine and Blackall.

Brisbane to Mackay return services per week will reduce to 21 while there will only be 23 return services per week between Moranbah and Brisbane.

Roma customers will only be able to Brisbane and back 19 times per week and Charleville and Newcastle will have four and 12 return services per week to Brisbane respectively.

Qantaslink's 'milk run' up and down the east coast between Townsville via Mackay and Rockhampton, has been dropped back to seven return services per week.

A cloud of doubt hangs over services between Brisbane and Rockhampton, Emerald, Gladstone and Mt Isa, with Qantas yet to finalise a new schedule for these destinations.

No time frame has been announced for this new schedule.

So far there are have been no changes announced for Virgin Australia's service in the region.

In a statement yesterday, Virgin Australia said the Group would reduce capacity by around 50 per cent until June 14, 2020 domestically.

"This includes the grounding of twenty Boeing 737, six A320, two ATR and five Airbus A330 aircraft from the Group's domestic fleet," the statement said.

"The route and schedule detail of these changes across Virgin Australia and Tigerair Australia is currently being worked through and will be published over the next week."

coronavirus qantas flights qantaslink rockhampton airport
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

