Central Highlands based jockey Elyce Smith. Picture: Evan Morgan
CQ jockey broadens career after riding 200+ winners

Richard Turnbull
27th Jan 2021 3:18 PM
Rockhampton premiership winning jockey Elyce Smith took home a winning treble at Rocky earlier this month and also recently finished her teaching degree, making the transition to school teaching in Emerald from her Riverview base near Comet.

Smith started her riding apprenticeship with her father Fred Smith in 2017 and has now ridden 201 winners in her time in the saddle.

Last season she took out the Callaghan Park jockey’s premiership.

Smith will continue to take rides on weekends and will juggle riding and her teaching commitments.

---

Racing for 2021 recommences in the Central Highlands on February 6 at Pioneer Park with the Emerald Jockey Club hosting the tropical themed race day.

It will be run as a Tab meeting and will be televised on Sky Channel the meeting will carry $84,000 in prize money and coincide with the Queensland country racing awards night at Emerald Town Hall.

