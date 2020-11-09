CQ kicks off a busy week of NAIDOC celebrations

NAIDOC WEEK: Annual festivities in honour of NAIDOC Week 2020 kicked off on Sunday with a flag-raising ceremony at Rockhampton City Hall.

CENTRAL Queensland has joined in Australia-wide events to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples for NAIDOC Week.

This year, the week of celebrations will be held from November 8-15 under the theme, “Always Was Always Will Be”.

The National NAIDOC Committee revised the November dates for NAIDOC Week 2020 following its postponement from the original July dates due to the impacts and uncertainty from the escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A revised program of events will go ahead, with the exception of a march and expo events which were scheduled for Friday, November 13 due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Celebrations began on Sunday with a well attended flag raising ceremony at Rockhampton Regional Council’s City Hall.

The struggles and stories of Central Queensland’s Widi people will receive nationwide television coverage on SBS this week thanks to the work of Rockhampton documentary maker Luke Geldard.

NAIDOC WEEK: Annual festivities in honour of NAIDOC Week 2020 kicked off on Sunday with a flag-raising ceremony at Rockhampton City Hall.

Program of NAIDOC events in CQ

Monday 9th: Darumbal People Aboriginal Corporation hosting Yarn & Gathering at Nurim Mt Archer (flyer attached) 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Monday 9th: Capricorn Coast Naidoc Flag Raising

Tuesday 10th: Darumbal Community Youth Service hosting Tukka on Tunuba (Fitzroy River in Darumbal Language). 7am-9am below Edge Motel

Tuesday 10th: Gumba Gumbi Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Naidoc BBQ Lunch 25 George Street 12pm – 3pm

Wednesday 11th: CQID Naidoc Playgroup All Blacks Hall 10am – 1pm

Thursday 12th: Gladstone Naidoc Family Day and Expo Barney Point Park

Friday the 13th: CQID Morning Tea and Door Showcase CQID Office 10.30am – 12pm

Virtual Indigenous Film Festival for NAIDOC Week

FanForce TV presents a collection of award-winning Australian films which will premiere throughout the week followed by live Q&As with special guest speakers including filmmakers, community leaders, professors and more to share, reflect and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tradition.

To view the films click here.

NAIDOC Week Film Festival Line Up: