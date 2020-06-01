CQ leaders join mine safety committee

Central Queensland mine workers have joined Queensland’s Board of Examiners, which sets and maintains the standards for important safety roles in mines.

SENIOR mine workers across Central Queensland have joined a body that works to protect Queensland miners.

Queensland’s Board of Examiners sets and maintains the standards for important safety roles in Queensland mines.

Daunia Mine shift compliance supervisor Angela Dow, Aquila Mine underground mine manager Leslie Marlborough, Oaky North Mine site senior executive Matthew Way and Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union Industry safety and health representative Stephen Watts will join the Queensland’s Board of Examiners on June 4.

The board determines the qualifications and experience required for critical safety roles at mines, assesses applicants and issues certificates.

Minister Natural Resources and Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham welcomes the new board members. Photo: John Gass

“The new members will bring a fresh and diverse mix of technical skills, insight and contemporary mining knowledge that will be critical in maintain the high standard of the Board’s work,” Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said.

They will join eight current board members from Thursday, June 4, including Phillip Casey (Chair, Inspector of Mines), Darren Nicholls, Jason Meikle, David Mackay, Jade Bullock, Peter Newman (Chief Inspector of Coal Mines) and Hermann Fasching (Chief Inspector of Mines and Quarries).

Dr Lynham acknowledged the significant contributions made by the outgoing members, Dr Brian White, Greg Dalliston and Scott Cochrane.

“I’d like to thank the outgoing members for their efforts in helping to protect the safety of Queensland miners,” he said.

Angela Dow holds an Open Cut Examiner Certificate of Competency, Stephen Watts holds a Deputy Certificate of Competency, Leslie Marlborough holds First Class and Second Class Mine Managers Certificates of Competency and Matthew Way holds First and Second Class Mine Manager and Deputy Certificates of Competency.

The four senior mine workers share more than 70 years of experience between them and will contribute their knowledge to maintaining mine safety.