Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Posters campaigning for more secure water services can be seen around Mount Morgan.
Posters campaigning for more secure water services can be seen around Mount Morgan.
News

CQ mayor responds to Warwick pipeline funding

Lachlan Berlin
18th Apr 2021 1:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Queensland Government has announced $20 million to construct a new pipeline and increase dam capacity for drought affected towns on the Southern Darling Downs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on April 15, $8 million for design and surveying for a Toowoomba to Warwick pipeline and $4.54 million to increase capacity to Leslie Dam by 1700ML.

This announcement comes as the Central Queensland town of Mount Morgan is also suffering from a serious water crisis, with its main water source, the No.7 dam, dropping to about 8.6 per cent capacity.

Twenty water trucks are now making the haul up the Razorback every day to supply water for the town.

A public meeting was held on Tuesday night, April 13, where six new water supply options were identified by Rockhampton Regional Council, including a pipeline to Gracemere, pulling water from Stanwell, constructing a new dam, or the unfavourable option of using water from the mine.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams shared his thoughts on the announcement to The Morning Bulletin.

“It’s great to see that the Queensland Government is taking water supply security very seriously and providing significant funding to improve the security of supply for the Southern Downs region,” Cr Williams said.

“This looks similar to the large capital investments being made to future-proof Townsville’s water supply too.

“This announcement gives council confidence that once the best option for the long term water security of Mount Morgan is identified, the Queensland Government and council can work closely together to ensure that the preferred project is funded and built as soon as possible.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queen sits alone as William, Harry show surprising unity

        Premium Content Queen sits alone as William, Harry show surprising unity

        News The Queen has farewelled Prince Philip during an emotional funeral as Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate showed encouraging signs of familial harmony.

        Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

        Premium Content Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

        News Police and the government have taken the ‘extraordinary step’ of warning 220,000...

        Aussie rock band’s CQ gig fast approaching

        Premium Content Aussie rock band’s CQ gig fast approaching

        News Tickets are selling fast and heaps of their shows are already sold-out. Here’s how...

        Mining town named Qld’s top performer for rental yields

        Premium Content Mining town named Qld’s top performer for rental yields

        Property A surprising contender outstripped southern counterparts in rental increases by as...