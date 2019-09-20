CQ Meg Nunn Salver Team wins Ladies Tournament

The Central Queensland/Central Highlands 2019 Meg Nunn Salver Team has won the 2019 Queensland Ladies Inter-District Match-Play Tournament playing for the Meg Nunn Salver.

This event was hosted by Women’s Golf Gold Coast District and held at the Southport Golf Club.

The seven districts take a team of six players with five to play each match.

What is so amazing about this result is that the team had only five players and won the Meg Nunn Salver without any reserves, as they were unable to get the usual sixth player to nominate. This meant that all five players had to play 18 holes on Monday, 36 holes on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 18 holes again on the last day of the tournament.

The five players were Yeppoon’s Sarah Antcliff on a GA handicap 2.4 and a daily handicap 3.

Sarah was supported by her mum.

Also from Yeppoon was Bernie Antcliff was on GA handicap 12.8, daily 15, and Brenda Phillips of Calliope with a GA handicap 14.8 and daily 17.

From the Central Highlands, Charlotte Briese of Middlemount finished with a GA Handicap 3.9, daily 4, and Lily McKelvie of Tieri a GA handicap 4.5 and daily 5.

With the experience of Miriam Vale’s Kate Bell as nonplaying captain and Merilyn Fletcher of Calliope Golf Club as team manager, it was realised that this is one of the strongest teams to compete in this very popular ladies event.

This win was achieved without a team loss as we won against each district except the Gold Coast team where we had a squared match.

Lily McKelvie won five matches and squared one.

Brenda Phillips and Bernie Antcliff each won four matches, squared one, and they both had one loss.

Charlotte Briese had four wins, one square and one lost match.

Sarah Antcliff won two, squared two and lost two.

Our final result was seven points ahead of the field with 31½ points.

The Sunshine Coast Burnett Team came second with 24½ points, followed by Gold Coast with 24 points, Downs & South Western 22½, Brisbane & District 21, last year’s winners Far North Qld 14½, and North Qld 9 points.

The Southport Golf course calls for a lot of course management which our girls achieved with style, so we congratulate the team members for such a fantastic result and thank them for the sportsmanship that they displayed.