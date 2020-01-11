Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
INCLUSION: The BMC South Walker Creek mine was accredited by the Australian Breastfeeding Association.
INCLUSION: The BMC South Walker Creek mine was accredited by the Australian Breastfeeding Association.
News

CQ mine accredited as breastfeeding friendly

Timothy Cox
11th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Queensland coal mine has recently been accredited as breastfeeding friendly and has implemented a breastfeeding policy.

The BMC South Walker Creek mine was accredited by the Australian Breastfeeding Association as a breastfeeding friendly workplace in December last year.

A BHP spokesman said the site was accredited after the creation of a dedicated space for mothers to express.

“Congratulations to the team at BMC South Walker Creek,” he said.

“The significance of the space was reinforced with the implementation of a breastfeeding policy on site outlining lactation break entitlements.”

Engineering manager Annie Ryan said it was a big step forward for inclusion and diversity on the site.

“It was great to have support from the whole site leadership team, particularly South Walker Creek’s general manager Edan Stolberg,” she said.

The project took about nine months from early research to sign off by the ABA.

Moranbah business JEM Earthworks carried out the installation under BMC Engineering.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Health Batches of Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups have been recalled after Nestle reported there may be small metal fragments in the popular children's snack.

        Isaac mine applies to double in size, employ hundreds

        premium_icon Isaac mine applies to double in size, employ hundreds

        Environment Criticallly endangered plant, animal species identified in draft report

        Contribute to town with the SES

        Contribute to town with the SES

        News The Emerald SES is seeking new volunteers for training.

        Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

        premium_icon Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

        Crime Here are nine truly heartbreaking cases of animal cruelty.