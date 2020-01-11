CQ mine accredited as breastfeeding friendly

INCLUSION: The BMC South Walker Creek mine was accredited by the Australian Breastfeeding Association.

A CENTRAL Queensland coal mine has recently been accredited as breastfeeding friendly and has implemented a breastfeeding policy.

The BMC South Walker Creek mine was accredited by the Australian Breastfeeding Association as a breastfeeding friendly workplace in December last year.

A BHP spokesman said the site was accredited after the creation of a dedicated space for mothers to express.

“Congratulations to the team at BMC South Walker Creek,” he said.

“The significance of the space was reinforced with the implementation of a breastfeeding policy on site outlining lactation break entitlements.”

Engineering manager Annie Ryan said it was a big step forward for inclusion and diversity on the site.

“It was great to have support from the whole site leadership team, particularly South Walker Creek’s general manager Edan Stolberg,” she said.

The project took about nine months from early research to sign off by the ABA.

Moranbah business JEM Earthworks carried out the installation under BMC Engineering.