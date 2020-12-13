CQ mines introduce maternity workwear range for mums-to-be

Mother-to-be and FIFO worker, Rejoice Jacobs, wearing the women's hi vis maternity wear by Co Gear. She says maternity wear should be on more mining and construction companies' workwear lists.

A NEW range of industrial workwear has been designed with expecting mums in mind, encouraging more women to take on trade roles across a variety of industries.

Many women working in Central Queensland have limited options when it comes to high visibility (hi vis) workwear that is compliant, durable, functional and correctly fitted. For expecting mothers, the choices are even less.

However, a partnership between mining giant BHP, Blackwoods and Co Gear has redesigned women’s hi vis workwear, with a new maternity range for women in mining and trade roles across different industries.

Mother-to-be and FIFO worker, Rejoice Jacobs, says maternity wear should be on more mining and construction companies’ workwear lists.

“Having workwear designed to accommodate for the changes you go through during pregnancy is great,” she said.

“After all it’s not only a woman’s belly that grows during pregnancy.

“It’s so nice having a comfortable option that will take me through my whole pregnancy, without needing to order larger sizes every few months.

“I think having this as an option for more women will help them to feel more included at work.”

Co Gear Founder and Director, Kym O’Leary, said many businesses still hadn’t removed the ‘one size fits all’ mentality, despite a growing number of women taking on industrial and trade roles.

“There is a growing number of women looking to pivot away from roles in metro areas and take on industrial and trade roles with some of the biggest mining and construction companies in Australia,” she said.

“But they are holding themselves back because things like workwear are not always suited for women.

“While some businesses may not see the introduction of workwear for women as a significant change, it is actually an immediate and tangible output that can demonstrate commitment to progress.

“It’s 2020 and businesses need to go beyond creating committees and implementing policies, assuming the job is done. They need to make broader strides and take immediate action where they can, even if it is bucking the one size fits all mentality around workwear.”

Considerable testing has been carried out across the Bowen Basin and Pilbara mining regions to ensure the maternity workwear designs stood up to the practical challenges women face every day on site.

“When we started working on the redesigns for our range of women’s workwear, we knew that collaboration was going to be a major contributor to our success, and fortunately we had plenty of support from industry leaders such as BHP and Blackwoods,” Ms O’Leary said.

Based in Toowoomba, Co Gear is leading the charge for women’s industrial workwear, collaborating with industry leaders to design a range of high quality workwear that is comfortable and practical for women working across different industrial and trade sectors.